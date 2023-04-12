Catching Rays with Kyle: Jason Adam
Full Story: https://wfts.tv/43u4eVr ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger gets to know Tampa Bay Rays' relief pitcher Jason Adam as they play a game of catch at Tropicana Field.
TORONTO — Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark. The Blue Jays hosted the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener, making it the first time the stadium had been open to the public since new bars, restaurants and other fan-centric amenities were added to the stands overlooking the outfield. "It's remarkable," said Neil Quenneville, who ha
The sample size is small, but Alek Manoah's velocity is down and he's been much less effective with his slider amid the worst three-start stretch of his career.
Aaron Boone felt his Yankees were mistreated. Upset over the umpires' handling of a confusing play, Boone was ejected in the first inning Wednesday and New York's manager spent the rest of the game watching from his office as the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in a wild series finale. More than two hours after being tossed, and despite getting a detailed explanation from Major League Baseball officials on what transpired, Boone was still dissatisfied with what resulted in the Yankees falling behind 2-0.
This Leafs fan didn't get to see his favourite players take the ice, but he got an even better experience.
TORONTO — Outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer had back-to-back homers in the fifth inning as the Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener. Alejandro Kirk had a three-run homer and an RBI single for the Blue Jays (7-4), who started the season on a 10-game road trip due to renovations at Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette added their own solo shots for Toronto before Brandon Belt drove in a run with a base hit. Starting pitcher Alek Manoah
Patrick Cantlay, the world No 4, has hit back at accusations of "brutally slow" play in the final round of the Masters, insisting he and playing partner Viktor Hovland also "waited all day on pretty much every shot". Cantlay also argued that slow play was inevitable in professional golf, "where every shot matters so much".
The wins just keep coming for the Tampa Bay Rays, who improved to 11-0 after Tuesday night's win over the Boston Red Sox.
PHOENIX (AP) — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage. To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Others, like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven't ruled out changes. “To
It's disturbing watching some NHL players resist Pride Night celebrations, which are meant to show the LGBTQ community they're not alone.
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have spent 18 months barking at each other. On Aug. 5, they'll meet inside a boxing ring in Dallas.
The most recent claims of cheating only add to a series of negative headlines centered on Bidwill and his Cardinals. He's approaching Dan Snyder territory in the world of bad team owners.
The Lakers defeated the Timberwolves in an overtime that was only made possible by Anthony Davis' last-second foul on a Mike Conley 3-point attempt.
One of the greatest junior hockey seasons (and careers) of all-time came to an end on Monday night as Bedard's Pats were ousted by Saskatoon in Game 7.
Minor league call-up Joseph Woll made 46 saves, William Nylander had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night in a preview of an opening round playoff series next week. Woll, recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL Toronto Marlies, stopped Nikita Kucherov from the low right circle during a 6-on-4 with 1:31 to play. After flying into Tampa on Tuesday, Woll was informed around six hours before faceoff that the NHL approved the transaction.
Kevin Kiermaier is going to love playing at the new Rogers Centre.
Who did USA TODAY Sports NBA expert Jeff Zillgitt select for the league's biggest regular-season awards?
T.J. Dillashaw, who is set for another shoulder surgery, expresses frustration that his body forced him into retirement.
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s play-in tournament loss to the Hawks on Tuesday night at Kaseya Center. What’s next for the Heat?
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his first trade tips of the 2023 MLB season.
With Manny Machado, Rafael Devers and other potential 2023-24 free agents already locked up, could Matt Chapman step up to fill the void?