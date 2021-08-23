Catastrophic Flooding Devastates Waverly, Tennessee

Ongoing search and rescue efforts after catastrophic flooding in Waverly, Tennessee, brought the death toll to at least 21 with more than 50 people missing, according to local media.

This footage, shot by Bobby Dane McGahey on August 21, shows objects being swept away by a torrent in a flooded shopping centre carpark.

Later, McGahey films his drive along one of Waverly’s streets lined by destroyed fences and debris-scattered yards.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said it did not anticipate any additional hazardous weather for the week of August 22. Credit: Bobby Dane McGahey via Storyful