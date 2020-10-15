Catalan Police Swoop on Chicken Coop to Uncover Marijuana Grow House

Police in Catalonia said on October 14 they had arrested four people and seized a weapon, more than €20,000 in cash, and approximately €400,000 worth of drugs after they raided a marijuana plantation hidden under a chicken coop.

The raid occurred on October 9 in Palamos, according to details provided by police.

A married couple, a 19-year-old man from the same family, and a 42-year-old man from Mali were arrested, police said.

A search of the farm found a tapped electricity line was supplying the hidden grow house, where 1,744 plants were found. Credit: Mossos via Storyful