Catalan Hospital Celebrates as 93-Year-Old Recovers From Coronavirus

A hospital in Catalonia, Spain, posted celebratory footage on March 31 showing the discharge of a 93-year-old patient who had recovered from the coronavirus.

The hospital’s video shows staff forming a guard of honor for the man, and then applauding him.

Spain has been one of the countries hardest hit by the virus. It had recorded more than 94,000 cases and almost 8,200 deaths by the morning of April 1. Credit: Fundació St Hospital via Storyful