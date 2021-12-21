Cat Wearing Reindeer Costume Takes Bike Ride Through London

A cat and her owner went on a bicycling adventure through London, with the intrepid feline exploring the streets while wearing a reindeer costume.

This video taken by Travis Nelson, who said he filmed it on December 9, shows Nelson and his cat, Sigrid, bicycling through Sussex Gardens. “What you yelling at, huh?” Nelson asks a meowing Sigrid. “Alright, we’ll stop.”

Nelson said Sigrid’s costume was a gift from a friend. Credit: Travis Nelson via Storyful