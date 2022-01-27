Cat Spooks Goat at Ohio Farm

A goat farmer in Oberlin, Ohio, had to consult CCTV footage to determine why one of her pets was mysteriously spooked while wandering around her home’s deck recently.

In footage she captured on cameras set up in her home, Tammy Tunison can heard comforting the goat after it rushed inside to safety.

After going through footage of the incident she could see a cat wandering through her backyard in the background, passing by the deck just before the goat rushed inside.

She confirmed in a Facebook post featuring the footage that it was indeed a cat that spooked her pet goat.

Tunison regularly films humorous videos of her goats and other pets, posting them to her Hobby Farm Facebook account. Credit: Tammy Tunison via Storyful