Cat loves to watch wild birds on TV
This cat's favorite TV show is simply just birds coming and going in the wild. Hilarious!
Nylander scored the winner early in the third period and Campbell made 31 saves as Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in the season-opener for both clubs.
The Canadian soccer sensation provided a crucial, jaw-dropping goal in Canada's big World Cup qualifying win over Panama on Wednesday.
Connor McDavid's grandma muttered an expletive while watching her grandson dance around the offensive zone.
NBA legend and hockey diehard Charles Barkley struggled with goalie gear before getting lit up by Wayne Gretzky in a wild NHL on TNT appearance.
The Nets guard remains away from the team.
The NHL's opening night marks Round 1 of the Yahoo Cup! Here are some potential lineups you can play in the contest.
Anything's possible, but the only thing for certain is the NFL has zero credibility on the subject.
"We need a D-man. We need a guy like Brian McCabe."
Any single game in a season is not a reliable barometer of relative ability. But a win-or-go-home Game 5 in a rivalry that has spanned a century but never been waged in a postseason setting is not just any single game.
Gruden is out of the virtual Raiders, too.
Brady Tkachuk and Ottawa remain at a stalemate but what is the forward's real worth and how big of a deal is it for the Senators to not have him in their lineup?
Based on the preseason, it looks like OG Anunoby improved on pretty much every aspect of his game.
“It just felt like they wanted to bury this and shut us up.”
ESPN is the most powerful machine in sports broadcasting, and it flexed its muscle on opening night in the NHL.
Both Gary Trent Jr. and Goran Dragic have started at times for the Raptors in the preseason and head coach Nick Nurse hasn’t announced who will get the nod on opening night.
Week 6 in the NFL is sure to bring more electrifying action, including the oldest rivalry in the sport and a matchup of two AFC heavyweights.
Raptors management has fully committed to players with athleticism, size and speed. While that does help in most situations, opposing players like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic might demand a different look.
Antetokounmpo has won the MVP in two of the last three seasons.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just when the Kansas City Chiefs finally got their ground game going, they had to anxiously watch from the sideline Sunday night as Tyreek Hill helped carry running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off the field with a knee injury. It wound up being a sprained knee ligament that landed Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve list 48 hours later. Now, the trick for the Chiefs is to keep from reverting to an air-it-out approach that has sometimes caused their offense to stagnate.
The Cowboys are the last NFL team that is undefeated against the spread.