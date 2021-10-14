Cat loves to watch wild birds on TV

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just when the Kansas City Chiefs finally got their ground game going, they had to anxiously watch from the sideline Sunday night as Tyreek Hill helped carry running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off the field with a knee injury. It wound up being a sprained knee ligament that landed Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve list 48 hours later. Now, the trick for the Chiefs is to keep from reverting to an air-it-out approach that has sometimes caused their offense to stagnate.