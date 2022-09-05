Cat Cuddles Box Containing His Late Pal's Ashes

Mingo and Toby, two cats from Tauranga, New Zealand, were never far apart in life, according to their owner, and that special bond has continued after the death of Toby, with touching video showing Mingo cuddling a box containing Toby’s ashes.

This video, by Lisa Gould, shows Mingo cuddling the box of ashes, after Toby died after being hit by a car.

“They were never far apart, they would sleep side by side, bath each other and play,” Gould told Storyful. “They became the best of friends.”

“We got Toby cremated and when we got him home, we put him on the floor and Mingo did what you see in the video. It was really a raw and real moment,” Gould added. “Since Toby’s death Mingo has been very sad and continues to look for his buddy.” Credit: Lisa Gould via Storyful