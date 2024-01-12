Cason Wallace sets up the nice finish
Cason Wallace sets up the nice finish, 01/11/2024
Rory McIlroy realises it will cause a huge outcry among his fellow professionals, but the world No 2 has warned that unless they are prepared to give up their cherished “independent contractor” status and play where they are told, the booming prize money will dramatically fall.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays say they have signed deals with 11 players, including Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk and closer Jordan Romano, for 2024. Romano, of Markham, Ont., was eligible for arbitration for the second time. Romano has recorded 36 saves each of the last two seasons in Toronto. He signed a deal worth US$7.75 million. Biggio signed a deal worth $4.21 million while Kirk inked a contract worth $2.8 million. Biggio had a batting average of .235 this season after a slow start. Kirk
Get ready for an AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am unlike any other.
A woman fell in love with a local in Guatemala after just two weeks together – and flew back to surprise him. Rose Kodal, 21, met Carlos*, 20, on her first day in Guatemala while on a cultural tour and struck up a friendship. The pair continued to run into each other at the school where Rose was learning Spanish and slowly their romance blossomed through deep chats and adventures. Rose continued her travels in November 2023 but felt a pull to return to the country to see Carlos. She surprised him and they reunited a month later and the pair spent the run up to Christmas exploring and soaking up the culture. Rose flew back to Esbjerg, Denmark, on December 22, 2023 and the pair decided not to commit to a relationship due to their distance. But Rose doesn’t regret opening her heart and says the experience was “magical”. Rose, a student, said: “Before I went I said I’m definitely not falling for a local while travelling. “It’s really beautiful you can love someone from a different world. “I’m open to whatever happens in the future.” Rose threw herself into meeting and speaking to locals on her first day in Guatemala in October 2023 and attempted to speak Spanish to Carlos when she first bumped to him on a cultural trip. She said: “It was a very basic conversation. “I started Spanish lessons the next week and saw him at the school. “We spent more and more time together.” When Carlos offered to give Rose a ride on his motorcycle she realised her feelings were more than friendship. She said: “We drove around some small villages and tried some street food. “One evening we went out and it started raining and we went to the park. “We were just talking and started having deeper conversations. “It felt more special. “I’d had lots of superficial chats with people. I thought 'this guy is sweet and intelligent'. “We had our first kiss not long after that. “I was surprised by my own feelings.” Rose only had a week left before she was due to travel to Mexico and they spent the last week seeing each other as much as they could. After Rose left the pair continued to FaceTime and said their love grew stronger. She said: “We became closer when I was away.” Rose knew she wanted to return to Guatemala and decided to surprise Carlos. She said: “I thought it would be fun to surprise him. “I came up with a plan and said ‘can you go to a market and can you FaceTime me at this time?’ “I went up to him and surprised him. “He was very happy and shocked.” The couple spent the next few weeks sharing traditional Christmas traditions. Rose said: “We both knew I had to go at some point. “We decided it was probably not going to be possible to do long distance. “We’re both going to be busy. “I was crying a lot saying goodbye. “But it was the happiest I’d been in a long time.” Rose looks back at her romance with fondness and wouldn’t rule out a reunion in the future. She said: “I’m grateful to get to experience that. “It’s so much more beautiful to love with your whole heart even if that means getting your heart broken. “The whole experience felt quite magical. “It’s a waste when people are afraid to love and afraid of getting hurt. “Don’t hold back your love.”
Touchdown for Jimmy Kimmel. NFL loudmouth/noted conspiracy theorist Aaron Rodgers will not be returning to ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show for the remainder of the current football season, the host announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Jets quarterback linked Kimmel to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, causing a huge headache for ESPN parent Disney (which also …
To watch the Chiefs and Dolphins NFL playoff game requires a Peacock subscription. Just don’t watch it.
There are still many big-market MLB teams yet to make a splash in free agency. Here is the latest news on the best remaining free agents.
Selena Gomez revealed exactly what she told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, denies talking about Kylie Jenner and Timotheée Chalamet.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers beating the Raptors in a late-game controversial thriller.
NEW YORK — Controversial New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday, just one day after the show’s host said he wouldn’t have Rodgers back as a guest this season. The reunion was prompted by the retirement of six-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick, who announced Thursday he was leaving the New England Patriots after 24 years. McAfee introduced ...
"Yeah, surprised myself a little bit but hopefully more of the same over the next few days."
When it comes to sorting NFL playoff teams by their Super Bowl odds, don't fall back on seeding. Our breakdown of title contenders has some surprises.
“If I can get some rest going into next week... and just avoid some hits, I was all for that, to gear up for the playoffs," he said
Corey Perry met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman this week and remains eligible to sign with any team, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the private meeting did not have anything to do with Perry’s eligibility. Perry requested the meeting, roughly six weeks after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract, citing inappropriate conduct. He was never banned or unable to sign with any of
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella lashed out at a beat reporter during his postgame news conference Wednesday night, questioning a report surrounding the trade of top prospect Cutter Gauthier on Monday. Gauthier told Flyers general manager Danny Briere that he didn’t want to play in Philadelphia or for the Flyers. Unable to sign Gauthier, Philadelphia traded the Boston College star to Anaheim on Monday for defenseman Jamie Drysdale. On Monday, a reporter with a podcas
The Prince of Wales met the podcaster who got Mike to publicly out that William is "not the best of drinkers"
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Pelicans blowing out the Warriors by 36 points.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll’s mantra was “always compete,” — it was the title of a book, after all. And he did right up to the point where the ownership of the Seattle Seahawks decided it was time for a new voice to be in charge following 14 seasons. After bringing the Seahawks two NFC championships and the team's only Super Bowl title, Carroll will no longer be the head coach in Seattle following the longest stretch of success in franchise history. The decision seems less a firing and mor
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
UFC 297's Dricus Du Plessis says he was asked if he wanted to press charges against Sean Strickland – and adamantly turned the offer down.