Cason Wallace with a 2 Pt vs. Golden State Warriors

The NBA has walked a tightrope with Draymond Green, recognizing the fire with which he plays and the unsportsmanlike activities he has committed.
The NBA said Green's penalty for the headlock on Gobert "is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
The family of the late Chiefs player said: “He touched so many lives as a result of his love for the Lord and his special talents on and off the field.”
Herman said she "was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods" in the new filing
Max Verstappen has caused major embarrassment for Formula One on the eve of its £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing it as “99 per cent show and one per cent sporting event” and admitting he was not a fan of the decision to race in the city.
Tendulkar is huge on social media, with more than 39 million followers on X and another 44 million on Instagram.
The slap shot is going the way of the dinosaur, which isn't a surprise to those who play at the highest level.
Given that Ohtani has offered remarkably few indications of his current preferences, we can only broadly speculate as to what might sway his ultimate decision beyond money — which might not even be the biggest factor.
With the help of Tiger Woods' son Charlie, The Benjamin School's boys golf team won a fourth Florida High School state championship.
The host is done playing nice with folks who voluntarily leave the game.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly said Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg 'expressed his remorse and disappointment' after a locker-room theft at the Rose Bowl.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals how he's valuing the signal-callers for the rest of the 2023 season.
In the early goings, the Raptors have certainly felt similar to last year's slog of a season, but do the numbers back that up?
Brooke Henderson loves breaking records and this week she's got a dubious one hanging over her head. Since 2016, no LPGA Tour player has won the opening tournament of the season and then won a second title in the same year. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., kicked off 2023 with a victory at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 22 and is in the field at this week's CME Group Tour Championship, the climax of the professional women's golf season, still looking for her second win of
For better or for worse, NFTs had a moment but that moment is long past.
From Kentucky one-and-dones Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray, to the head coach of UK’s next opponent, Canada basketball is having a major influence at the college and pro levels.
Emma Raducanu’s caustic dismissals of tennis coaches have become one of her trademarks. Witness this recent comment to Amazon Prime: “I think on certain occasions they haven’t been able to keep up with the questions I asked. So maybe that’s why it ended.”
"I think you crashed the site!!,” Kelce joked to McElhenney after the actor told him he placed a new bid
Australia booked their place in Sunday’s showpiece against in-form hosts India with a three-wicket win over South Africa.
The Mercedes team principal believes 38-year-old Hamilton could compete in F1 for at least another five years.