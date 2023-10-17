Casino workers on strike

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford on Monday called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future. In a rare speech coming during contract talks in the company's hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, Ford said high labor costs could limit spending on developing new vehicles and investing in factories. “It’s the absolute lifeblood of our company. And if we lose it, we will lose to the competition