Case of omicron variant likely underreported in Palm Beach County

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Chris Jones made it clear, over and over again, on Tuesday as he was introduced as the new coach and general manager of the Edmonton Elks — he intends to not only rebuild the football team, but entrench himself as one of the CFL’s greats. He said he wants his name to be mentioned alongside the likes of Wally Buono, the CFL’s all-time winningest coach, and John Hufnagel, who ranks no. 9 on the all-time coaching wins list. “This is where I try to build a legacy,” Jones told the media Tu