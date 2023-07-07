The case for and against Canada winning the Women's World Cup

Canada go into the 2023 edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup as Olympic champions but their status as one of the tournament favourites is threatened by an injury crisis and the ongoing pay dispute with the national federation.

Video Transcript

- Canada's ranked seventh heading into the Women's World Cup. While they'll be going against some heavy hitters like England, USA, and Germany, Canada are the reigning Olympic champions. So they'll be hoping to make a deep run in this tournament. Here's the case for and against Canada making waves in Australia and New Zealand. First of all, they have a deadly combination of experienced veterans and aggressive youngsters looking to make their mark on international football.

Now, Canada has a history of success in global competitions. And they're used to playing against top international talent. After winning gold at the last Olympics, they will surely be one of the favorite teams to watch. Additionally, more Canadian players than ever before are playing high level club soccer in North America and Europe. This opportunity to hone their craft and get minutes before the tournament will be vital to Canada's success.

However, there are some things that could get in Canada's way this summer. There are a variety of players experiencing injuries, like Kadeisha Buchanan, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, Desiree Scott, and Quinn. While some of these players have made decent recoveries, it's currently unclear if they'll be fit to play or if lack of minutes will get in the way at all. However, we do know that Janine Beckie will be completely out of the tournament due to an ACL tear.

Moreover, problems with the ongoing dispute with Canada Soccer could negatively affect the team's morale and possibly distract them from the matches at hand. Now, because of these issues, the team haven't had the opportunity to play together since April. Will this make them rusty? Will the pressure and frustrations get to them? Or will it act as motivation to succeed? Only time will tell.

