Casa Bella Galleria demolished after Sunday morning fire

The Casa Bella Galleria, a furniture store in Sacramento, suffered extreme damage in an early morning fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building was deemed unfit to reenter by the city before noon on Sunday. Immediate demolition of the majority of the business was conducted, and the building was reduced to a pile of rubble, except for the two brick walls in which flanked the building, both of which are cover in murals. Vice President of the business, Shane Curry, explained the furniture both in their showroom and back warehouse, all of which burned, was worth north of $180,000.