Carson Kelly's go-ahead home run

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Carson Kelly lifts a solo home run to left field to give the D-backs a 3-2 lead in the 7th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories