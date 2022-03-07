Cars Swamped as Flooding Hits Kuala Lumpur

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, March 7.

This video, taken by Aqmal Hadi Shapee, shows heavy rainfall and cars surrounded by water in Jaan Kia Peng, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur.

Shapee described the flooding as “harrowing.”

“The last flash food I witnessed like this was last year. It’s getting more frequent… had to go and move my car by wading in knee-deep water just to get to it,” Shapee told Storyful. Credit: Aqmal Hadi Shapee via Storyful