Cars Submerged as Floodwaters Inundate Brisbane

Floodwater inundated the streets of Melbourne, Queensland, on Sunday, February 27, as deadly flooding swept across Queensland’s south east.

As of Sunday afternoon at least six people had died in floodwaters across south east Queensland.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology said that in the 24 hours to 9 am on Sunday, between 250-350 mm of rain fell, prompting flash flooding in the region.

Severe thunderstorms were forecast to linger in Brisbane throughout Sunday.

This footage, filmed by George Eastmead, shows cars submerged in the floodwater in the suburb of Milton. Credit: George Eastmead via Storyful