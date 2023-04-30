Cars stacked on top of each other after Palm Beach Gardens tornado

ABC News

A North Carolina police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their home by his supervisors after he failed to show up to work, authorities said. Fayetteville police officers responded to the home of fellow officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez on Friday when he didn't report to work at 6 p.m., according to Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden. "When he failed to report and his supervisors were unable to contact him by phone, that's what prompted them to go by and check on him at his residence," Braden told reporters during a press briefing late Friday.