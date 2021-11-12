Cars Drive Through Inches of Floodwater in Chennai, India

Cars slowly drove through flooded roads and neighborhoods in Chennai, India, on November 11 after heavy monsoon rains inundated the state of Tamil Nadu.

At least 14 people have died and 65,000 were left without power, The Indian Express reported.

This footage was taken by Peruri Harish on Thursday after overnight rains hit Chennai for over 15 hours, causing railway delays and halting flight arrivals for six hours, the paper said.

“Every year this scenario repeats in Chennai for even the smallest of rains,” he wrote in the video’s caption, adding that roads are flooded almost 3 to 5 feet deep.

India’s Meteorological Department forecast continued heavy rain in the southeast of the country for the next several days as a low-pressure system moved in from the Bay of Bengal. Credit: Peruri Harish via Storyful