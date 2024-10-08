Carr gives update on injury, talks to press following Week 5 loss vs. Chiefs
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr gives update on injury, talks to press following a Week 5 loss vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr gives update on injury, talks to press following a Week 5 loss vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
Derek Carr took a big hit on a fourth down late in the game, and was replaced by Jake Haener.
The Chiefs turned back the clock with some familiar faces.
Davante Adams reportedly has two teams at the top of his trade list.
Carr promised his family he would do the MJ move if he scored a touchdown this season.
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen takes a deep dive into some intriguing storylines to help us win Week 3.
Houston and Minnesota are both looking to move to 3-0 on the season
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 3 of the 2024 season.
Week 5 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Breece Hall, Buffalo Bills, Bijan Robinson and many more.
Michigan is expected to start seventh-year senior quarterback Jack Tuttle for its next game versus Illinois.
The best closer in baseball allowed just five runs in the regular season. With one swing, Carpenter tagged him for three.
Arch Manning has started at quarterback for Texas since Quinn Ewers suffered an oblique injury on Sept. 14.
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan made a diving catch to save a run in the eighth inning of ALDS Game 2 versus the Detroit Tigers.
Deshaun Watson was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was supposed to go on a date with in 2020.
Collins was ruled out of the Texans' matchup against the Bills on Sunday at halftime.
Cincinnati played its best game of the season against Baltimore — and still dropped to 1-4, thanks largely to a long-neglected unit that can't stop a nosebleed.
Notre Dame has lost a second starting defensive end for the season with Boubacar Traore suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, head coach Marcus Freeman announced.
Christian and Alexis react to Paul Pogba’s reinstatement. Then, the guys react to the Orlando Pride winning the NWSL Shield. Later, Christian and Alexis react to Inter Miami’s pursuit of the MLS points record.
Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis will redshirt for the 2024 season and enter the NCAA transfer portal. The junior will have two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the postseason action from the division round including both NLDS matchups being even after two games, the Yankees surviving a slop-fest and the Tigers looking for a bounce back in Cleveland.
Hurricane Milton reached Category 5 status on Monday, and is expected to make landfall near Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday night.