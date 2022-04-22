Carpet Python Strikes After Eating a Hen in Queensland

A snake catcher was called upon to remove a carpet python after it had eaten a hen from a chicken coop in Diddillibah, Queensland, on April 21.

Footage posted by Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shows the large snake lunge at both McKenzie and the video recorder as they were trying to move the reptile.

“When a snake like a carpet python has a big food item in their belly, this slows them down dramatically and makes them quickly defensive if they feel threatened,” McKenzie wrote in the video caption on Facebook. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful