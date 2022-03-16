Carmichael World War ll veteran turning 100 this week honored for his service
A Sacramento County man who is a World War ll veteran and former minor league baseball player will celebrate his 100th birthday this week. Sarkis "Bill" Malkasian, who reaches three digits on Wednesday, was recognized for his contributions to his country on Tuesday, surrounded by friends and family. In his time, the veteran also served as an educator and a White Sox organization player. But out of all his accomplishments, he said he's most proud of his family.