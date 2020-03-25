Carmichael couple returns home after quarantine

Hundreds of Northern Californians are finally home after a two-week cruise turned into a month-long ordeal. Thousands of passengers boarded the Grand Princess cruise ship in February for a 15-day vacation sailing to Hawaii then Mexico. The trip was halted after a Placer County man, who had been on the ship during a prior voyage, died from COVID-19. Carmichael couple Alice and Dale Barnhart are happy to be finally home. Get the full story in the video above.

