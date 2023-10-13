Carmel Valley couple mourns family member killed in Hamas attacks

CBC

Fredericton police say they now believe a 42-year-old woman who disappeared in April was the victim of foul play.In a news release, police renewed their call to the public for help finding Teri-Lynn Wilson, whose family last heard from her on April 13."Police believe her disappearance to be suspicious and a result of foul play," the release said. Police did not respond to a request for an interview Wednesday.Wilson's mother, Wanda Poster, and other relatives also declined to be interviewed.But s