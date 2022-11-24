Carlsbad's Ron Capps wins second straight NHRA Funny Car Championship
After a strong final day at the NHRA Championhips in Pomona, Ron Capps took over the points lead and went on to win a second straight funny car title
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1
Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller
Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.
CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros
DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir
John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.
Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.
While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t
New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi
Canada began its 2022 World Cup run Wednesday with a close loss to Belgium. Follow along here for all the latest.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to improve to 10-8. Indiana had a five-game winning streak snapped to drop to 10-7. The Pacers closed to a two-point deficit in the third quarter when Towns had the nine-point run as part of a 13-point quarter, after which the Timberwolves led 87-77
Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?
ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove