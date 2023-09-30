Carlos Santana's two-run triple
Carlos Santana rips a triple down the right-field line and two runs score, increasing the Brewers' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the 5th
Carlos Santana rips a triple down the right-field line and two runs score, increasing the Brewers' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the 5th
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
The Vegas Golden Knights captain didn't hold back his thoughts after getting leveled by Kings minor leaguer Hayden Hodgson.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say announcer and former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling. The team issued a statement on Thursday after Schilling said on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer, leading to an outpouring of support for Wakefield — and criticism of Schilling. “We are aware of the statements and inquiries a
The Marlins were a half-inning away from grabbing an important win over the Mets. Then the rain set in, forcing the game to be suspended.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
Video shows the classy move by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Logan Paul is preparing for Mike Perry incase Dillon Danis doesn't show up on fight night.
The hosts claimed a record-equalling five-point lead.
Andy Murray’s visit to Beijing ended in fury as he wasted three match points, smashed his racket and then pushed a TV camera out of his way in his haste to leave the court.
Here are some of the most notable preseason stories to monitor before the 2023-24 NHL campaign gets going.
There wasn't much chatter around Patrick Kane this summer, but after his agency posted a video of the star doing drills, he looks closer to finding a new home.
Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was ejected in the third inning against Pittsburgh on Thursday night following a furious outburst toward third base umpire Ángel Hernández on a checked strike three. Harper seemingly held his swing on a full count against Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz and started to take off his protective gear when Hernández called out the slugger. Harper whipped off his batting helmet and went off on Hernández as he walked down the baseline. Harper pointed his finger in Hern
Conor McGregor gave an update on his comeback and various other topics.
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt scratched off one of the items on his bucket list on Thursday.
Record-breaking heat will start the month of October for southern Ontario, but for how long?
The world number four – at the second attempt – produced a hole-in-one the day before the tournament gets under way.
The Ayton move is a major gamble, but there are some pathways to improvement for a Suns franchise that is dependent on massive star power.
Europe's Ludvig Aberg is thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer got exactly what he wanted Friday. Andlauer appointed Steve Staios as the team's new president of hockey operations. He joined the Sen after resigning from his post as special adviser on the Edmonton Oilers' hockey operations staff. Andlauer and Staios have known each other since the 2004-05 NHL lockout. When Staios took his past job with the Oilers, after being president and general manager of the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs, Andlauer had som