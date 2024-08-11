Carlos Santana's diving stop
Carlos Santana makes a diving stop at first for the first out of the top of the 6th inning
Carlos Santana makes a diving stop at first for the first out of the top of the 6th inning
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
To conclude 'rankings week' on the pod we have Yahoo Fantasy's newest member Tera Roberts join Matt Harmon to identify six make or break ADPs in 2024. Harmon and Roberts discuss six players that need to have career years to justify their current draft positions. The two specifically highlight a trio of 3rd year WRs that have major exceptions in 2024 despite rough seasons in 2023.
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
Team USA’s Tara Davis-Woodhall wins gold in the women’s long jump here at the 2024 Olympics on a jam-packed Thursday night of track and field.
The pitch was tied for the fastest in the history of the pitch-tracking era to secure a strikeout. It wasn't even Chapman's fastest pitch of the at-bat.
Jurickson Profar slammed his helmet down hard after taking a pitch to his right leg on Wednesday at PNC Park.
Baxter was the team's second-leading rusher in 2023 and took over as the top back following Jonathon Brooks' knee injury.
Conference realignment means the renewal of some old rivalries, like Texas vs. Texas A&M and BYU vs. Utah.
We continue 'rankings week' on the pod by looking at what goes into making a good ranking for draft season. 4 for 4's John Paulsen joins Matt Harmon to discuss what goes into his draft rankings and what the common flaws are when people make them. The two then identify 6 position groups that are hard to rank and project this year and 6 players Paulsen is much higher on than consensus.
Djokovic wins his first career gold medal.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Chiefs kicker became well known for some controversial comments this offseason.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Crittenden jogged his way through his heat and finished nearly five seconds behind the second-to-last competitor.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Biles claimed her seventh Olympic gold medal, and third of the Paris Games.
A daily breakdown of which countries are leading the overall medal count in the 2024 Paris Olympics.