Carlos Correa's two-run home run (7)
Carlos Correa slams a two-run home run to left-center field, giving the Twins a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
A shot attempt off a corner kick in the final minutes of the game seemingly crossed the line, but was ruled not a goal, much to Angel City's chagrin.
In their second matchup of the WNBA season, the Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 91–83. Caitlin Clark scored 23 points, while Angel Reese finished with 11.
The Braves have struggled with injuries to key players this season, including a season-ending injury for reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.
She swam 400 meters in 3:58.35, touching the wall to joyous cheers, and qualified for Paris 2024.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Last year's Aces went 34-6. This year's group is 6-6.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
Next season will be the end of an era for both TNT and Charles Barkley.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
No experience? No problem, as Ludvig Åberg takes control of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give an extensive breakdown of the 2024 Men's College World Series, including all the headlines surrounding each team and what to watch for, as well as give their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Sepp Straka suffered some brutal luck, only to get redemption a few hours later.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about their experiences at game 3 of the NBA Finals and wonder if the series could be a wake-up call for Luka Doncic.