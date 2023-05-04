Carlos Correa's solo homer (4)
Carlos Correa hits a line-drive home run to left field, his fourth homer of the season, cutting the Twins' deficit to 2-1 in the top of the 6th inning
CHICAGO (AP) — It has been more than three years since Major League Baseball issued its report on an electronic sign-stealing scheme by the Houston Astros. Keynan Middleton definitely remembers. The reliever struck out Carlos Correa on a 96.2 mph fastball on Wednesday night, closing out a 6-4 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins. Following his first save since 2021, Middleton talked about how much he relished that last swing by Correa, who played for the Astros at the ti
Tori Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including a gold as part of the women's 4x100 relay, in which she ran anchor.
EDMONTON — Petr Klima, whose triple-overtime goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL final ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history, has died at 58. The Oilers confirmed Klima's death on their Twitter account. A cause of death was not given. Klima scored 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games, with the most memorable coming in the '90 Cup final. The Oilers had squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1 after star Bruins defenceman Ray Bourque scored two goals in the third period. Klima, w
Stallings’ 84.9 mph fastball landed in the bottom of the strike zone for his first career strikeout.
NEW YORK — The NHL has rescheduled Game 2 of the second-round playoff series between the Oilers and Golden Knights, a move that would affect fans that had already made arrangements to travel from Edmonton to Las Vegas for the game. The league announced its full second-round schedule on Tuesday, which included moving the second game in the best-of-seven series between the Oilers and Golden Knights from Friday night to Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. No reason for the move was given in the release. The NHL
A group of hockey parents in Surrey, B.C., is questioning why their sons' coach was suspended and then dismissed after standing up for players who they say were targeted with racial slurs. Brian MacGillivray says he pulled the Surrey Minor Hockey Association Under-11 A1 boys team off the ice during the third period of a game on Feb. 17 after a number of players reported being called "monkey," "banana," and the N-word by opposing players on the Ridge Meadows U-11 A1 boys team. MacGillivray says h
It was 3am in Dubai in January when Eddie Pepperell experienced an epiphany regarding his golf. “I couldn’t sleep,” the Englishman recalls. “I was just lying there in bed, thinking about things. I wasn’t in a great place, to be honest with you. We had just moved house, we had stuff going on, I wasn’t feeling great off the back of last year’s travel. I’d just missed the cut in Abu Dhabi the previous week… Anyway, this thought flashes up in my head: Other than Qatar, where I won in 2018, I’ve neve
Dentist Eddie Orobitg is accused of bludgeoning Dr. Joseph Sivak at the Harbor Hills Golf Course in Lake County after a fight erupted over proper etiquette.
