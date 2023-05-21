Carlos Correa's RBI double
Carlos Correa whacks an RBI double to right-center field, scoring Joey Gallo from first base in the top of the 3rd inning
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was forced to take starter Alek Manoah out of a game on Saturday after accidentally making a second mount visit in a single inning.
According to The Athletic, a power struggle emerged between Kyle Dubas and Brendan Shanahan.
Shanahan said contract negotiations broke down after believing both parties had the framework for an extension in place.
Royals pitcher Zack Greinke has won six Gold Glove awards and he showed off his defensive prowess against the White Sox on Friday.
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Yankees cut Aaron Hicks before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds and owe the struggling outfielder about $27.6 million from more than 2 1/2 seasons remaining in a $70 million, seven-year contract. Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. The 33-year-old Hicks was batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season. He agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with
The booing of Bryson DeChambeau was decidedly greater than that of Brooks Koepka, but both getting jeered came out of nowhere.
Reba McEntire is a new host of the Voice, and in a show of support, her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn posted a fun photo of Reba. See it here.
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Kyle Dubas struck gold with some of his transactions and completely whiffed on others. Here are the five best and five worst moves he made as Leafs GM.
Hicks, a former first-round draft pick, came to the Yankees in 2015 via trade.
The Calgary Flames have found their new GM after parting ways with Brad Treliving.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday. Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame. Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to
A controversial called third strike against Mookie Betts ended a ninth-inning rally for the Dodgers in a 6-5 loss at St. Louis on Saturday night.
Canadian forward Joe Veleno caught flak from across the hockey world for stomping on an opponent with his skate at the World Championships on Saturday.
John Cena is reflecting on his WWE feud with Dwayne Johnson, admitting to being “short-sighted and selfish” in the situation. On the May 18 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cena said he “really messed up” by feuding with Johnson between 2011 and 2013 when he returned to WWE after leaving nearly a decade […]
Jennifer Esposito, Sami Gayle, and Tony Terraciano are all returning for the Blue Bloods season finale, but fans still aren't happy.
Mackenzie Dern completely overwhelmed Angela Hill for 25 minutes in the UFC Fight Night 224 headliner.
No one is sure what to expect at this PGA Championship except that Scottie Scheffler is locked in at another major and Oak Hill is a mighty test. Scheffler delivered a mix of birdies and great recoveries from wet, nasty rough Friday until he couldn't escape one last errant tee shot on the 18th that cost him the lead, but certainly did little to dim his optimism. “When you can hang around the lead and stay in position and hopefully wait to get hot, it's a good position to be in,” Scheffler said after a 2-under 68 that gave him a three-way share of the lead with Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners.
The WWE returns to Saudi Arabia and Roman Reigns returns to tag team wrestling, while Seth Rollins faces AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship.