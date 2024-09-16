Carlos Correa scores on passed ball
Carlos Correa goes home on a passed ball to give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the top of the 3rd
Carlos Correa goes home on a passed ball to give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the top of the 3rd
Christian and Alexis react to Arsenal’s big win in the North London Derby. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Wiso Vasquez and Amelia Lopez to chat MLS. Later, Christian and Alexis talk Trinity Rodman’s case to be the new face of the NWSL.
The Champions League returns on Tuesday with a new "league phase" format that more confusing than ever, but all you need to know is that every match matters as clubs vie for knockout stage spots.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Gerrit Cole issuing a controversial intentional walk, the Dodgers starting pitching problems, if the White Sox will avoid terrible history and a look at the current postseason picture.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers may miss Week 3's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe after suffering an abdominal injury versus UTSA.
Just two starts into the 2024 season, new head coach Dave Canales has benched former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.
The Panthers aren't waiting for Bryce Young to improve.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
Every week in the NFL season brings a host of new questions … and answers some old ones, too. Let’s run down what we learned in Week 2.
In today's edition: Texas leapfrogs Georgia, NFL Sunday by the numbers, USA tops Europe at Solheim Cup, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and reactions from every game in the Week 2 NFL Sunday slate.
This isn't exactly what everyone might've thought the Rodgers-led Jets offense would look like. But it's still early, and signs of building something are there.
Week 2 of the fantasy football season brought more chaos. Matt Harmon sifts through the noise to find the signal.
Young will continue to start for Carolina. Is it the right decision for Young or the Panthers?
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that center Josh Myers vomited on the ball during a second-quarter play, preventing quarterback Malik Willis from making a throw.
The Bengals appeared to have the Chiefs on the ropes. But as he tends to do, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to victory.
The 49ers turned over on downs near the Minnesota end zone, giving Darnold a chance to extend the lead with a beautiful touchdown pass.
Need an early boost for Week 3? Consider these three fantasy football waiver wire pickup suggestions.
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
Who should be feeling worse right now, Florida or Florida State fans? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to more disappointing performances for the Seminoles and Gators in their Week 3 Overreaction. They also praise the Group of 5, dissect a frustrating game for Georgia, and fight for Travis Hunter's Heisman case.
The Jets' running backs helped save the day as New York improved to 1-1.