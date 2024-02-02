Carl Weathers, Actor from Rocky, Predator and Mandalorian, Dead at 76: 'An Exceptional Human Being'
"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life," said the actor's family Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died. He was 76. Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep." Comfortable flexing his muscles on the big screen in “Action Jackson” as he was joking a
