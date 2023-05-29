Carjacking suspects crash after chased by deputies in Manteca

Three armed carjacking suspects were arrested after a chase involving a San Joaquin County deputy ended in a crash in Manteca on Memorial Day, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's officials said the crash happened in the area of Airport Way and Highway 120. Photos shared by the sheriff's office also showed a deputy patrol car damaged as well. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/san-joaquin-car-jacking-suspects/44030797