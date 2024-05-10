Caris LeVert rises up and throws it down
Caris LeVert rises up and throws it down, 05/09/2024
A jury has awarded $9 million in damages to a tennis player after a court ruled that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) failed to protect her from being sexually assaulted by a coach.
The Toronto Maple Leafs put together strong games while facing elimination, but the bottom line is they lost, and Sheldon Keefe paid the price.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday following another disappointing playoff exit. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the potential candidates to take over the Original Six franchise that hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967. CRAIG BERUBE The 58-year-old from Calahoo, Alta., hoisted the Cup as coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2019, but was fired by the organization in December after missing the playoffs last spring. The no-nonsense Berube, who owns
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been talking about resilience for months. On Wednesday, the team once again showed how the word has come to form part of its identity as Vancouver battled back from a three-goal deficit to edge the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. "The belief is always there," said Canucks winger Dakota Joshua. "Just to know that you gotta keep playing to the end, anything can happen." Vancouver hasn't always had the ability to stay compos
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
Nonexistent negotiations and missed opportunities for reconciliation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have the sport stuck in place.
VANCOUVER — Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch. Knoblauch says the Oilers coaching staff will decide Friday morning whether the 28-year-old German forward plays that evening in Game 2 of Edmonton's series with the Vancouver Canucks. Draisaitl missed practice Thursday and appeared to be labouring late in Edmonton's loss to Vancouver in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday. He had two assists in the game but was l
The Dallas Stars are counting on veteran Joe Pavelski, who always delivered but now he finally looks his age.
The Panthers solved Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in a 6-1 rout as 13 players got booted and Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak fought in Game 2.
NFL.com ranked the Bears' 2024 draft class as the second best with a solid A grade.
Back in her Nike apparel, hair bun and visor, she hopes her work inside the ropes is enough to move the tour forward.
The former LSU pitcher will make his debut on the mound May 11 against the Chicago Cubs
The San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks hold the first three picks in the 2024 NHL Draft. Here's who they pick in latest mocks.
Brady took jabs for "unretiring" for one last unsuccessful season and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen during the roast
There is no Victor Wembanyama in the 2024 NBA Draft, but there are players who can help the several teams that covet all the help they can get.
Rudy Gobert and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla welcomed their first child together in May 2024
Minutes after his team was knocked out of the NHL playoffs in a game that included two disallowed goals because of goaltender interference, Jon Cooper was careful to say those calls weren't the reason the Tampa Bay Lightning lost the series. He still had a problem with them. Cooper, a two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach, pointed out the league has made one rule change after another to encourage offense. When Tampa Bay scored its first goal, Florida coach Paul Maurice successfully challenged to wi
Coco Gauff has been dating her boyfriend for over a year but has kept his identity private
VANCOUVER — The City of Vancouver will host viewing parties for the Canucks' Round 2 playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers starting with Game 3 on Sunday. Mayor Ken Sim and others have previously expressed concern about large-scale events for the playoffs, given Vancouver's history of Stanley Cup riots. But Sim now says a lot of thought and planning has gone into events set to take place at a park located far from the downtown core, where hordes of drunken fans rioted after the Canucks' Gam
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper chucked his bat toward the dugout in anger after a groundout in the eighth inning and the Phillies left the tying run stranded on base in the ninth, enough for the Toronto Blue Jays to hold on for a 5-3 victory Wednesday that ended Philadelphia's home winning streak at 11 games. Harper, who had homered in the last three games, went to the plate in the eighth with the Phillies down 5-2 with two outs and a runner on second base. He just missed his pitch and grounde