Caris LeVert rises up and throws it down

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been talking about resilience for months. On Wednesday, the team once again showed how the word has come to form part of its identity as Vancouver battled back from a three-goal deficit to edge the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. "The belief is always there," said Canucks winger Dakota Joshua. "Just to know that you gotta keep playing to the end, anything can happen." Vancouver hasn't always had the ability to stay compos