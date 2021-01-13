Caris LeVert with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets
The league said in a release Tuesday that it conducted approximately 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players over the period from Dec. 30 to Monday.
Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, known as a Trump supporter, reportedly invaded the Capitol as part of last week's riots.
The curious case of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is only growing more complicated.
The Seahawks' offense looked broken at the end of the season.
Amid widespread coronavirus concerns wreaking havoc on the league, the NBA and its players association reached an agreement on Tuesday requiring additional health and safety protocols for the current season.
Eugene Melnyk says his "robust public safety plan" includes "health protocols ranging from proper physical distancing, rapid testing and mask-wearing at all times" inside the Canadian Tire Centre.
Nick Whalen delivers all the news, notes, and updates you need to know for Week 4 of the fantasy basketball season.
The Buccaneers head coach has seen Brady's leadership in practice.
These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.
The Patriots head coach, a longtime friend of the president, appears to have drawn a line of demarcation, not entirely inconsistent with the NFL's attitude over the past year.
O'Ree's courage and work promoting the game in communities of color reaches far beyond one franchise.
No. 13 West Virginia will miss at least its next three games due to the coronavirus.
Irving has spent the last week away from the Nets, citing "personal reasons."
VANCOUVER — Playing for the Calgary Flames, defenceman Travis Hamonic got a close-up view of the Vancouver Canucks' skilled, young talent.Going up against the likes of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and Bo Horvat wasn't easy, he said.After signing a one-year, US$1.25-million deal with the Canucks Tuesday, Hamonic will only have to worry about defending against the Canucks' young guns in practice. “It’s certainly a lot nicer to be on this side of things," he said on a video call Tuesday. Being around that kind of talent has benefits, added Hamonic, who was drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008. "As a player, you want that opportunity and I think that’s a pretty intriguing aspect of your career and your playing ability, to be surrounded by people who have different skills than you have and can maybe help you along the way as well," he said. Hamonic heads to Vancouver as a veteran on the blue line, having played 637 NHL games while collecting 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) and 591 penalty minutes.He spent the last three seasons in Calgary, and in 2019-20 averaged 21:12 minutes per game with three goals and nine assists. He opted out of the playoffs citing family considerations.The 30-year-old native of St. Malo, Man., entered free agency in October and said he had talks with a number of teams. “We felt the most excited by the conversations we had with the Canucks," he said. Vancouver signed Hamonic to a professional tryout contract on Jan. 3. He had to complete a seven-day quarantine, though, before he could join training camp activities because he travelled from Winnipeg."Maybe it took a little bit longer than I would have liked at the time, but it all worked out the way it was supposed to in the end," the defenceman said. “I knew I was going to get an opportunity at some point and I knew that I had to be ready when it was going to come.”Once he finally got on the ice in Vancouver, Hamonic skated with Hughes, who was runner up for the NHL's rookie of the year award last season. Whether the duo will be play together when the season starts remains to be seen, but Hamonic sees the potential pairing as an exciting opportunity. "He’s a pretty special player, a pretty dynamic player. So if that’s how it’s going to go, I’ll just put the puck in his hands and let him do the work and I’ll just be there to back him up," he said. Hamonic hopes he'll be able to help the 21-year-old phenom in some situations, too. "I’ve been in the league for a little while now, so I’m hoping maybe there are some things (Hughes) can lean on and ask me (about) and I can try to give some advice here and there," he said. "But for the most part, I’ll just try to stay out of his way on the ice.”While he hasn't played an NHL game since Feb. 8, Hamonic travelled with the Canucks to Edmonton where they're set to open the season against the Oilers on Wednesday. Vancouver's newest player said he'll speak with coach Travis Green about playing, but he feels ready to jump in. “I’m healthy, I’m ready to go, I’m certainly eager as I could ever be to play," Hamonic said. "I feel like I can get up to speed pretty quickly here.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021. The Canadian Press
Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Liz Loza debate a few prop bets for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Liam Hendriks reportedly agrees to a contract with the White Sox, plus the Mets introduce Carlos Carrasco in this Edition of FastCast
The Bears apparently did enough this season for Nagy and Pace to keep their jobs.
"Crazy nuts, wack jobs, conspiracy theorists have gotten us to this point."
Steve Sarkisian joined the UT administration in backing a song with racist roots on his first day on the job.
With five games called off this week already and more teams dealing with virus-related issues, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association enacted additional rules Tuesday in the hope of keeping the season going safely. For “at least the next two weeks,” the league and union said, players and team staff will have to remain at their residence when in their home markets and are prohibited from leaving their hotels when on the road — with exceptions primarily for practices and games. “I'm all for anything we possibly can do to ramp up the safety," said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra, whose team had the NBA-minimum eight players in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, missing eight for COVID-related reasons and another with injury. “Just because we want to proceed with our profession doesn't mean that there isn't a reality of what's going on in the world. The virus is still very much out there." Utah's game in Washington on Wednesday was postponed because contact-tracing issues among the Wizards meant they wouldn't have eight available players for that matchup. Orlando’s game in Boston on Wednesday is also off, the third postponement since Sunday involving the Celtics. Boston's most recent list showed eight players as unavailable because they are adhering to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which means they either tested positive or contact-tracing data showed they may have been exposed to someone who is positive. “I'm for whatever the NBA wants us to do," Washington coach Scott Brooks said. All that is permitted in home markets, for now, is “to attend team-related activities at the team facility or arena, exercise outside, or perform essential activities," the league and union said. On the road, team activities and emergencies are the only allowable reasons for leaving hotels. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said “it would be irresponsible and unacceptable” to not seek better ways to keep players safe. “No one wants to see more restrictions imposed," Roberts said. “No one also wants to see the infection rate increase if there are steps we can take to mitigate the risk. Our experts have concluded that these new procedures will add to our arsenal of weapons against the virus." The new rules add to a challenging time in the NBA, especially when dealing with the mental strain of playing in a COVID-19 world. And the flurry of virus-related issues in the last few days have only made matters tougher. “I feel like I'm living my life in a box," Portland guard Damian Lillard said. “I go to practice, I go back home, I don't go anywhere else." When teams started testing in late November prior to the start of training camps, 48 players had positive COVID-19 tests. In the last four weeks, the league has announced a total of only seven positive tests, part of the reason the NBA has not paused play. “This is real life, COVID-19, and taking the precautions and taking the protocols seriously is the most important thing,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. Additional actions taken Tuesday include a new rule prohibiting any pregame meetings in locker rooms from lasting more than 10 minutes; when those meetings take place everyone must wear a mask. Players have been told to limit on-court interactions with fellow players to elbow or fist bumps, with no extended socializing. And when a player is subbed out of a game, he can sit in a “cool down chair” without a mask — but must put a mask on when he returns to the bench and sits in his assigned seat. There were at least 36 players in the league dealing with virus-related issues or protocols when Tuesday began, based on information released by teams. That number went up in part because of the Wizards' situation; it was not clear how many are affected there. Most current player issues are believed to be related to contact tracing. Contact tracing has gotten more high-tech in recent days, with a requirement that everyone wear an electronic device that tracks proximity to one another. The data from those devices is part of the determination whether a player needs to quarantine because of possible exposure. “I think the thing that we’re all trying to figure out is when somebody does test positive, the contact tracing, how does that work?” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. Counting the two new postponements and another on Dec. 23 between Oklahoma City and Houston, the league has seen six games moved because of virus issues. Boston's game in Chicago on Tuesday was called off because of virus concerns, as was the Dallas-New Orleans game on Monday and the Heat-Celtics matchup in Boston on Sunday. Dallas flew to Charlotte on Tuesday, indicating their Wednesday game is on as scheduled. But the Mavericks have five players out — four of them positive for the virus, including three that have been isolating in Denver since the weekend, team owner Mark Cuban said in an interview on Dallas radio station KTCK. “My level of concern is high. ... In Dallas, and the country in general, cases are going up not down," Cuban said. But Cuban also believes there will be ways to get fans into arenas again this season. “Not just letting in 3,000, but as in 15,000, 20,000, before the end of the season,” Cuban said. “I mean, look, even if we just made it available to front-line workers and health-care workers to come in for free to fill the stands because they’ve all been vaccinated, I’m cool with that.” ___ AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell in Minneapolis, Schuyler Dixon in Dallas and Jay Cohen in Chicago contributed to this report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press