Caris LeVert with a last basket of the period vs the New Orleans Pelicans
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
George left the Clippers to sign a $212 million deal with the 76ers in free agency this past offseason.
"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
Charles McDonald checks in with his look at the most notable developments of the 2024 season, both good and bad.
McDavid missed only three games after he was given a 2-3 week timeline.
Moore ran off the field in the middle of a play due to a rolled ankle.
Dart had thrown just three TDs over Ole Miss' last four games before the Rebels' 63-31 win over the Razorbacks.
Dalton Del Don's Week 10 Panic Meter examines four receivers fantasy managers are worried about, headlined by CeeDee Lamb.
Dyson Daniels spent his first two seasons with the Pelicans, though he was traded to Atlanta earlier this year.
In today's edition: How the election will impact the future of college sports, Chiefs win 14th straight, Flagg Day in Durham, Ovechkin's closing in on Gretzky, and more.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 10 half-PPR flex rankings.
The Lions added a much-needed pass rusher at the NFL trade deadline, getting Za'Darius Smith from the Browns.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 10 quarterback rankings.
Moss has started USC's first nine games of the season
Prescott, who suffered the injury Sunday against the Falcons, would be eligible to return in Week 14
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Amin Elhassan for a conversation about Joel Embiid shoving a reporter, where the Spurs go after Gregg Popovich and what has gotten into the red got Cavaliers.
In today's edition: The changing role of the AP poll, what you're actually watching when you turn on a sports game, NFL favorites keep winning, college hoops tip-off, Baker's Dozen, and more.
After a good start to this season, the losses piled up on the Saints.
McCaffrey has been out since the start of the season, and was placed on IR after Week 2.