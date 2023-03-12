Caris LeVert with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets

Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
Did Justin Vasquez pull off one of the best flying knee knockouts of all time?
The Leafs star has scored his fair share of highlight-reel goals, but the one he buried against the Oilers on Saturday was on another level.
The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
TORONTO — Ace pitcher Alek Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts. The 25-year-old Manoah had a 16-7 record last season with a 2.24 earned-run average and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings pitched. Kirk emerged as Toronto's top catcher last year, hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 runs batted in and walks. He was named to his first-ever all-star team and earned a Silver
LONDON, Ont. — Manitoba's Matt Dunstone earned a berth in the Tim Hortons Brier final with a 7-5 victory over Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher on Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens. Dunstone put the pressure on in the 10th end, drawing around two stones to sit on the side of the button. Bottcher's draw on the other side was light, giving Manitoba a steal of two and the semifinal victory. "We made what we had to down the stretch," Dunstone said. "We got a bit of a break there and we're off to th
LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan
Jordan Spieth said a US Marine who potentially saved him from a missed cut had been well looked after since taking a heavy blow to the knee.
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
Rory McIlroy has been in demand in the boardroom as well as on the golf course, and the demands sank his hopes at the Players Championship.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Bianca Andreescu got off to a shaky start against Peyton Stearns in her women's singles match Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open, but the Canadian eventually found her groove en route to a three-set victory. The Mississauga, Ont., athlete took two hours, 24 minutes to defeat her 21-year-old rival from Cincinnati, Ohio, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 64. Andreescu had two aces, four double faults, and won 46 of 92 points on return. Stearns had no aces, six double faults and on
The MMA community was blown away by Merab Dvalishvili's one-sided win over Petr Yan in the UFC Fight Night 221 main event.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zach Britton's three-run home run in the ninth inning sealed the Toronto Blue Jays' 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday. Britton's homer was a part of a four-run inning that also saw Addison Barger reach home base on a fielding error by Phillies second baseman Hao-Yu Lee. George Springer started a three-run third inning with a solo home run, followed by Daulton Varsho bringing Bo Bichette home on a sacrifice fly and Matt Chapman scoring o
Chicago, which ended the 2022 season with arguably the league's worst overall roster, has a new lease on life after offloading No. 1 pick to Carolina.
Derek Carr said he received a phone call from Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.
Stephen Curry knocked down all the dazzling shots everybody has come to expect from him in crunch time night after night — and then a surprising block at the rim that mattered just as much or maybe even more. Curry scored 36 points with 22 of those in the fourth quarter and overtime, shining in his first home game back from a long injury absence and leading the Golden State Warriors past the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 125-116 on Saturday night. Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in regulation, then blocked a layup attempt by Jrue Holiday in the closing moments.
Tyreek Hill competed in his first race since 2014, running the 60 meters in 6.70 seconds at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez are on to the next round of the Indian Wells Masters tournament. Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Round of 64 of the men's single's tournament on Saturday. Fernandez then dispatched Emma Navarro of the United States 6-2, 6-4 in the women's bracket. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., played American Peyton Stearns later Saturday in the women's singles tournament. Auger-Aliassime ral
The Blue Jays' new brand of baseball will work just fine for guys like Whit Merrifield and Daulton Varsho.
Bud Grant led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances and was a key figure in the NFL community.