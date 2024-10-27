Caris LeVert with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards
Caris LeVert (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards, 10/26/2024
Allar was replaced by Beau Pribula.
Jim Donovan, longtime radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, died at the age of 68 following a 20-year struggle with cancer.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
Cook signed with the Cowboys one week before the start of the regular season.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reached the second-most touchdown passes in NCAA history in the Ducks' win over Illinois.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines everything to watch for in Week 8.
With his prodigious power, the ALCS MVP has reemerged as a main character on New York’s run to its first World Series in 15 years.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh react to the first few nights of the NBA season with a game of "Fact, Fiction or Fantasy."
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss all the action from the Champions League before welcoming Bradley Wright-Phillips to talk about the MLS playoffs, having Ian Wright as a father, and his infamous raps.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss two underrated Big Ten matchups in Week 9. They unpack the headlines for Wisconsin vs. Penn State and Michigan vs. Michigan State.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to preview the Week 8 slate of NFL games, highlighting the two biggest matchups and giving out one thing to watch for the rest of the particularly sloppy Sunday slate.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
Paul George will miss the Philadelphia 76ers' first two road games due to a bone bruise in his left knee.