Cargo Ship Stranded in Severe Weather Returned to Sydney Port

A cargo ship stranded off the New South Wales coast in severe weather on Monday, July 4, was safely returned to a Sydney port on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Port Authority of New South Wales said the 170 meter-long MV Portland Bay lost power between Port Kembla and Port Botany on Monday and had the potential to “run aground on coastline in that vicinity”.

Footage by Surf Life Saving Australia shows rescuers being winched to the ship on Monday. According to local media reports, severe weather led to at least two failed attempts to rescue the ship’s 21-person crew.

The ship and its crew were safely returned to Port Botany on Wednesday. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said it would assess the “vessel’s mechanical safety and compliance.” Credit: Surf Life Saving Australia via Storyful