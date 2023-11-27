Caretaker charged in connection with deaths of 2 people in Maine, police say
Maine State Police are investigating two homicides in Denmark, Maine.
Inspectors who conducted a surprise visit to FCI Tallahassee found moldy food, rodents, and menstrual products plugging leaks.
Niagara Falls Police have identified the two people who passed away in the Rainbow Bridge crash on Wednesday as Grand Island residents Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani.
Man charged with felony possession of a firearm
A former aide to ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who previously claimed Cuomo groped her breast, is filing a lawsuit against him alleging sexual harassment and abuse, according to a summons filed this week.
Undeclared assets worth millions of dollars belonging to a Rivne Oblast Council member, who also serves as deputy head of the regional Forestry and Hunting Department office, were found during searches of his home and workplace, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Nov. 25.
Leo Varadkar, the Prime Minister of Ireland, said Ireland's incitement-to-hatred legislation was "not up to date for the social media age."
A California man accused of killing a homeless man he woke up for blocking a sidewalk while sleeping captured the shooting on video, according to Orange County’s district attorney.
Joanne Cook will always remember the parties, the lobster boils, and just sitting on the deck with her favourite book at her family cottage in Stanhope, P.E.I.But those memories will be all that she has now. The cottage burned to the ground Saturday.It was one of four incidents in northern Queens County over the weekend that RCMP are investigating as suspected arson."It was just a little 24 by 24 box, but it was our 24 by 24 box and we loved it," Cook said on Sunday."There are things that I'm go
Six people have been remanded in custody over the killing of a French teenager whose death at a village dance party sparked political controversy in France, prosecutors said Sunday. Last weekend a 16-year-old pupil, identified only as Thomas, was stabbed when a group of outsiders descended on a festive crowd gathered in Crepol, in the southeastern region of Drome, for a dance party in the village hall.He died on his way to hospital. Eight others were injured.On Tuesday, nine suspects including t
A Catholic priest has been stripped of his administrative duties after allowing a pop star to frolic around his church for a provocative music video.
Windsor police say they have arrested a man that was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that left another man with serious injuries.The 25-year-old Windsor man was arrested in Michigan as a result of a joint operation involving Windsor police's major crimes unit, the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement team and the U.S. Marshals Service.The man is expected to appear at an extradition hearing in a Detroit court on Monday, according to police.Windsor police issued arres
Juan Aguilar-Cano is suspected of killing 48-year-old Zuleika Lopez in her home on Nov. 14 and then taking their son, Ian, according to authorities.
Officials in India say the rescue operation could be delayed by a further four or five days.
The Israeli military's use of 2,000-pound, US-made bombs is contributing to a rate of death in Gaza that surpasses some of this century's deadliest moments, experts say.
A senior royal aide accused of stealing a bracelet from a luxury department store will keep her job after escaping disciplinary action.
When jurors convicted former RCMP official Cameron Ortis of leaking secret information to police targets earlier this week, they didn't just seal his fate — they made history.Ortis's trial was the first to test charges under the 20-year-old Security of Information Act in court."We learned that offences can be contested and successfully prosecuted, which we did not know before, which is great. We also learned that it takes a lot of creativity and flexibility," said Leah West, who teaches national
The group, all aged in their 70s to 90s, were travelling in the same vehicle when the crash occurred in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, on Saturday.
Derek Chauvin, the US police officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked massive racial justice protests in 2020, was stabbed in prison on Friday, the New York Times reported citing unnamed sources. Chauvin knelt on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes on a Minneapolis street despite the dying man's pleas.Floyd's cries of "I can't breathe" were a rallying call for demonstrators domestically and abroad who took to the streets in the killing's aftermath.The US Federal Burea
AL BIREH, West Bank (AP) — Hamas militants on Saturday released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, from captivity in the Gaza Strip, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners in the latest stage of a four-day cease-fire. The late-night exchange was held up for several hours after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement. The delay underscored the fragility of the cease-fire, which has halted a war that has shocked and shaken Israel, caused widespread destruction across the Gaza Strip,
The agency tasked with figuring out what caused an industrial workplace explosion in Ottawa that left six employees dead says it's finished its work — but it could be some time before their findings become publicly known.On Friday, Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) confirmed it recently concluded its investigation into the cause, origin and circumstances of the Jan. 13, 2022, explosion at Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter.That day, five Eastway workers — Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Danny