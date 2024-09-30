Care/Don't Care: Derrick Henry gets rolling & Bills' offense gets halted | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon weighs in with his top takeaways from Sunday night’s 35-10 win for the Baltimore Ravens over the Buffalo Bills. Hear Matt’s full conversation breaking down Week 4 with Andy Behrens on the “Yahoo Fantasy Forecast” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

All right, here's what I care and don't care about coming out of the Ravens 35 to 10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The thing I care about is that the Ravens ground game is absolutely peaking right now.

A little bit of a slow start in week one and kind of into week two for Derek Henry.

But everything is rolling now, I mean, six yards per carry in week three over the Cowboys.

Then this absolutely flamethrower performance over the B Buffalo Bills.

The fact that the Ravens can get you into pistol alignments now where they can split the difference between a shotgun quarterback and an under center running back that is only gonna lead to bigger and better things for Derrick Henry going forward.

A smart team has figured out how to utilize a uniquely gifted talent in a uniquely efficient ecosystem.

There are a lot of young backs that went ahead of Derrick Henry and Fantasy this year that are gonna get outproduced by uh Derek Henry who you just gotta hope he scores touchdowns.

Yeah, I don't think so.

He's gonna be a top five running back in fantasy football.

Rest of the way the ages fantasy players are in absolute shambles.

Now, the thing I don't care about, I don't care about any Bills, offensive panic coming out of this game.

Look, this is a again pretty unique spot.

The Ravens were able to build a big lead.

They also had a really nice defensive game plan.

I thought under new defensive coordinator, Zach Orr who really timed the blitz as well, played a lot of zone coverage to glove up that area of the field.

And because they were able to build that big lead, the Bills were not able to bring their run game, their explosive ground game with James Cook to the equation.

So if you have Bills players and fantasy, you kinda got to dust this performance off, but I don't see many other games on the schedule where they're gonna both fall behind and go against a really good back seven.

So don't panic if you have any Bills on your team.