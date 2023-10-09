Care/Don’t Care Week 5 - Calvin Ridley and the Jacksonville Jaguars are sizzling | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon discusses the dynamic connection between Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley in Jacksonville. He also offers insights on why fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned about Jonathan Taylor's 2023 debut against the Tennessee Titans. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.