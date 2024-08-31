Cardinals vs. Yankees Highlights
Austin Wells and the Yankees defeat Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals, 6-3
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Zubac has quietly been one of the NBA's better centers over the past few years.
Brown was injured in the Chiefs' first preseason game, and is not expected to suit up next Thursday vs. the Ravens.
The score was 70-0 at halftime.
We’ve made it folks, this the final pod of 'Cram Week' and concludes our draft season coverage. And we know for the majority of you - your most important drafts will be this holiday weekend. And we know time is of the essence, which is why today’s pod includes every Yahoo Fantasy analyst sharing their final piece of draft advice. It's also why this is the shortest pod of the entire year. Happy drafting everyone.
Curry is sticking with the Warriors for the 2026-27 season.
We continue 'Cram Week' on the pod with a very special edition of the Panic Meter, because when you 'cram' for something it can usually lead to panic. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and is joined by Sal Vetri as they go through listeners submissions for players they're a panicking about heading into Week 1. Vetri ends the show with three guys he's personally panicked about heading into the season.
The Cardinals chose Clayton Tune to be their backup quarterback.
Caitlin Clark broke a tie with Rhyne Howard and drained her 86th 3-pointer of the season on Wednesday night.
The former AL Rookie of the Year, who has struggled offensively this season, ended a month-long drought Wednesday.
A combination of homegrown talent and high-profile transfer additions give the Buckeyes the best roster in college football on paper. It's championship or bust for this squad.
Travis Kelce is now the part owner of Swift Delivery, a 3-year-old gelding.
Stanton's bat snapped at the handle, and the barrel hit Mahrley in the side of his head.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up some underrated wide receivers to take a chance on in drafts.
Bo Nix is gone, but the Ducks went out and got the best QB available in Dillon Gabriel, along with a whole lot of other weapons. Dan Lanning's Ducks are set up to compete with the Big Ten's best.
In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions.
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Duplantis cleared 6.26m to set a new world record at the Diamond League in Silesia, his tenth time breaking the record since going pro.