Cardinals vs. White Sox Recap
José Abreu, Lucas Giolito lift White Sox to 8-3 win
HOUSTON (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning in his first game against Houston since the 2017 World Series, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Astros 9-2 on Tuesday night. Kershaw (7-3) allowed a run and four hits in 7 2/3 innings and Chris Taylor drove in two runs as the Dodgers got their eighth straight victory. A crowd of 34,443 piled into Minute Maid Park in the first game open to full capacity since Game 7 of the 2019 World Series, which Houston lost to Washington. Astros fans made up the bulk of the crowd, but Dodger blue also dotted the stands in the rematch of the 2017 World Series — a title Houston won over Los Angeles that was later tainted when it was revealed the Astros illicitly stole signs en route to the championship. Loud cheers for LA and louder boos for Houston were heard throughout the game. One man in a Dodgers jersey held a sign that read: “Read This Sign ... You Cheated." Boos rained down on the Astros when a fan who was given a microphone to get the game going started with: “2017 World Champions” before saying the traditional: “Let’s play ball!” Kershaw hadn’t faced the Astros in the regular season since 2015 but made two starts and a relief appearance against them in the 2017 World Series. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning Tuesday, and his only run came on a solo shot by Alex Bregman in the seventh. Mookie Betts, who returned after missing a game with a sore shoulder, walked to start the fourth before Turner sent his homer into the bullpen in right-center field to put the Dodgers up 2-0. Turner was animated as he rounded the bases and hit the top of his batting helmet with his hand three times as he hit second base. The Astros lost their fourth straight game as Jose Altuve went 0 for 4 to snap a 17-game hitting streak, which was the longest in the majors this season and the second-longest of his career. Houston starter Zack Greinke (4-2) yielded three hits and four runs in six innings on a night the 18-year veteran became the 135th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 career innings. There were two outs in the sixth when Taylor singled on a ball that sailed just out of reach of a sprinting Altuve into shallow center field to score two and make it 4-0. The Dodgers added a run with one out in the seventh when Gavin Lux scored on a wild pitch by Joe Smith. Los Angeles padded the lead by scoring three runs on bases-loaded walks in the eighth. Joe Kelly took over for Kershaw with two outs in the eighth and retired Altuve. His appearance was much more uneventful than the one he had here last July when benches cleared after he threw high-and-tight pitches to both Bregman and Carlos Correa before mocking Correa. TRAINER’S ROOM Dodgers: CF Cody Bellinger (hairline fracture left leg) homered and played seven innings in his fourth rehabilitation start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. He could return next week. ... RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) threw three scoreless innings on Sunday in his first rehabilitation start. Astros: LHP Framber Valdez, who has been out all season after breaking his left index finger in spring training, made his second rehabilitation start at Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. Manager Dusty Baker isn’t sure if Valdez will need another start before returning to the team. UP NEXT Los Angeles right-hander Trevor Bauer (5-2, 1.98 ERA) opposes Luis Garcia (2-3, 3.38) when the series wraps up on Wednesday night. Bauer is 8-0 with a 2.90 ERA in nine career starts against the Astros. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito beat Jack Flaherty in a major league matchup of former high school teammates, leading the Chicago White Sox to an 8-3 victory over the sloppy St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Harvard-Westlake High reunion also had a little history behind the plate, with Joe West working a record 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Fame umpire Bill Klem. Giolito (4-4) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his second straight win, easily getting the better of a shaky Flaherty hurt by another poor defensive performance by the Cardinals. Flaherty (8-1), leading the majors in wins, lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season. José Abreu homered and drove in four runs for Chicago, which earned its second straight win since it was swept by the Yankees over the weekend. Liam Hendriks entered with the bases loaded in the ninth and struck out the side for his 10th save. St. Louis committed a season-high three errors in its fourth loss in five games, one night after it had two errors in the series opener. Flaherty hit two batters and threw two of the Cardinals' three wild pitches, running its NL-high total to 30. Giolito, Flaherty and Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried were teammates at Harvard-Westlake in Southern California, where their pitching coach was Ethan Katz, who was hired as White Sox pitching coach in November. Matt LaCour, who coached the trio in high school and now serves as the school's athletic director, also attended the game. “It’s really special,” Katz said. “I don’t know if this will ever happen again." Cardinals manager Mike Shildt called it a movie script. “It’s a pretty cool thing," Shildt said before the game. It just didn't go as planned for Shildt, Flaherty and NL Central-leading St. Louis. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa and right fielder Tommy Edman each committed an error in the first, helping Chicago score two runs without a hit. Flaherty threw two wild pitches and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado committed an error as the AL Central leaders added three more in the second. Abreu helped put it away with his 10th homer in the fourth, making it 7-2 with a two-run shot to left against Flaherty. The reigning AL MVP also had a run-scoring groundout in the first and an RBI single in the sixth. MOVING ON UP Cardinals star Yadier Molina made his 1,955th start at catcher, passing Hall of Famer Gary Carter for fifth on the all-time list. Jason Kendall is next up at 1,990. TRAINER'S ROOM Cardinals: OF Harrison Bader was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right rib injury. Shildt said a CAT scan revealed a hairline fracture. First baseman/outfielder John Nogowski was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. ... Barring a setback, OF Tyler O’Neill (fractured middle finger) is expected to return during the Cardinals' current 10-game trip. O’Neill got hurt sliding into a base during a 5-3 loss at San Diego on May 16. White Sox: OF Adam Engel (right hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte. He was the designated hitter for the Knights' game at Norfolk. UP NEXT Cardinals right-hander John Gant (3-3, 2.04 ERA) and White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón (5-1, 1.27 ERA) start the series finale on Wednesday. Gant is 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA over his last five appearances. Rodón is coming off a dominant performance against the Yankees, striking out a career-high 13 over six shutout innings in a no-decision on Friday. ___ Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press