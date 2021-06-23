Cardinals vs. Tigers Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Luck was on the Raptors' side in Tuesday's draft lottery.
The Rockets finished second, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, who respectively jumped into the top four from the fifth and seventh spots in the lottery.
Daniel and Henrik Sedin are returning to the Vancouver Canucks as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning.
The Toronto Blue Jays' lineup just got even deeper with George Springer slated to return to action on Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Betting on single games of football, hockey and other sports is about to become legal in Canada.
Former NHL defenseman and current Sportsnet radio analyst Shane O’Brien shared some interesting insights he's been hearing on the future of Matthew Tkachuk.
Kyle Lowry was an integral part of Team USA's 2016 gold-medal winning team at the Olympics.
Alek Manoah and Charlie Montoyo have been hit with suspensions thanks to Saturday's benches-clearing incident between the Blue Jays and Orioles.
Carl Nassib has the top-selling jersey at Fanatics after coming out.
In light of officiating controversy throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs, it's clear that players and fans alike need consistency from referees and the solution lies right in the hands of the NHL; it's rulebook.
The injury woes continue for hard-throwing Blue Jays prospect Nate Pearson.
Franco delivered immediate dividends after being called up for a critical AL East series vs. the Red Sox.
Modrić's goal in the 62nd minute helped Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.
It's no secret the Blue Jays are looking to improve their shoddy bullpen, so here's 11 relievers they could realistically acquire via trade right now.
The Harlem Globetrotters want recognition for the impact they've had on the NBA.
Christina Clemons unveiled Doritos Cool Ranch earrings at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The response was beyond anything she expected — including a potential endorsement opportunity.
CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 Tuesday night to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time in nine games. Hendricks (10-4) extended the best streak of his career and the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Jake Arrieta won nine consecutive starts to bridge the 2015 and 2016 seasons. The
NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive shutout against New York. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left hip, the latest blow to a depleted team decimated by pitching injuries lately. Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third for the Braves, who have won two of three in the four-game series
With the order now set, Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek offers up her predictions for the first five picks of this year’s draft.
The president delivered his message from the @POTUS Twitter account.