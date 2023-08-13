Cardinals vs. Royals Highlights
Arenado, Edman lead Cardinals to 5-4 win over Royals
The Duke of Sussex has spent the last few days away from his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – but he is making a speedy exit from Singapore to return to his family
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have sent starting pitcher Alek Manoah to the minors for the second time this season. The team announced Friday that the right-hander has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner, 24, was recalled from the Bisons in a corresponding move and made active before Toronto's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs, Manoah, 25, was 2-2 over seven starts since returning from a conditioning stint in the minors on July 7. His last start was a 4-3
The Blue Jays are adding Jose Bautista's name to the Level of Excellence at the Rogers Centre on Saturday.
Meghan Markle took a stroll through Montecito, California, wearing warm layers in pale shades of tan, blue, and white.
Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner saw Spain advance to their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, where they will play Japan or Sweden
Harper walked hand-in-hand with the Argentine football great ahead of the his team’s game against Charlotte FC.
Red Bull Racing's team principal, Christian Horner, said Taylor Swift, who performed at a Grand Prix in 2016, would be "lucky" to get into a race now.
Ahead of his UFC on ESPN 51 main event, watch back Vicente Luque's bloody battle with Mike Perry from August 2019.
Australia beat France in a 10-round penalty shootout that sent millions across the co-host nation erupting in joy.
Four-time race winner William Byron will be forced to start from the back of the field in Sunday’s Brickyard 200 after failing pre-race inspection three times on Friday. NASCAR officials barred the No. 24 Chevrolet from Saturday’s qualifying session. Byron’s car chief also was ejected for the rest of this weekend and Byron must serve a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag.
The Duke of Sussex is in Singapore for a charity polo match but it seems he has family on his mind as he has bought gifts for his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and team management. Brown posted on social media on Friday in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team's poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon. “O’s fans — I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story," Brown posted on Friday. "The most compelling story in ba
Zachary Claman Demelo claims Sprong grabbed his neck and pinned him against a wall, then later sucker-punched him.
Cameron Smith bounced back from his worst finish of the year with a 5-under 66 on Friday, giving him a one-shot lead over Charles Howell III at LIV Golf-Bedminster. Smith finished 35th last week at The Greenbrier.
The Duke of Sussex played in a charity polo match alongside longtime friend, Nacho Figueras, in support of his Sentebale charity
Friday's game was a family affair for team owner David Beckham
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Hervé Renard walked away from the narrowest of Women’s World Cup quarterfinal exits and immediately started plotting France’s next opportunity to avenge a loss to Australia. Co-host Australia held fifth-ranked France 0-0 in regulation and extra time and then won 7-6 in a penalty shootout on Saturday in Brisbane. The Australians advanced to the semifinals for the first time and will next face European champion England. Renard’s French lineup will go home, their attentio
Alcaraz had not lost since the French Open.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton hadn’t homered in the majors in eight years and 13 days entering Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Then he hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats. Singleton, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, hit a soaring three-run shot to the second deck in right field off Reid Detmers to put Houston on top 3-1 in the second inning. There was one on and one out in the third when he connected off Detmers agai
BBC Sport's football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis gives her predictions for the quarter-final matches at the Women's World Cup.