Cardinals vs. Rockies Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trevor Story, Elias Díaz lift Rockies to walk-off win
Trevor Story, Elias Díaz lift Rockies to walk-off win
The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.
Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.
No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.
According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.
The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.
Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.
A legendary career has come to an end.
England is going back home, with something to play for.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending Copa America champion Brazil is still regarded as the team to beat — not bad for a tournament some of their players didn't even want to be in. Few expect that favorite tag to change as Brazil gets ready for Monday's semifinal against Peru, a team that the Seleção thrashed 4-0 two weeks ago in the group stage. The winner at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will play Saturday's final at the historic Maracana Stadium against Argentina or Colombia, which pl
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth in his first game after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half. After Los Angeles loaded the bases on a wa
Toronto FC is coming home Thursday, at least to train and sleep in its own beds. But head coach Chris Armas won't be making the trip, paying the price for Saturday's humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United and the string of defeats that preceded it. The first-year coach is the only staffer, so far, to be axed after a nightmarish start to the MLS season that has seen a club that prides itself on its trophy case plummet to the bottom of the 27-team league. Under Armas, Toronto (1-8-2) has lost six str
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nick Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings to win for the first time in seven starts, Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth and the Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory Sunday. The teams played a third straight one-run game after splitting a pair of extra-inning contests, including Oakland's 7-6, 12-inning victory Saturday that snapped Boston's eight-game winning streak. Pivetta (7-3) allow
VICTORIA —Championship Sunday in Victoria was supposed to be a day of celebration, breakthrough and relief for the Canadian men's basketball team. Instead, it's become yet another agonizing chapter — a day laced with lingering doubt and questions of what comes next for the program. They've been here before. Shortly after Saturday's 103-101 semifinal defeat, at the hands of the Czech Republic, that ended Canada's Olympic dream, R.J. Barrett took to Twitter, promising better things ahead. "Don't w
Toronto FC president Bill Manning says he is optimistic the MLS team will soon be able to play games back at BMO Field. Toronto, which finished out the 2020 campaign in East Hartford, Conn., set up shop in Orlando this season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. But the travelling party is returning home Thursday with the hope it will soon be able to host games. "The regulations allow us to come home and train, those that are fully vaccinated," Manning told reporters Sunday from Orlando.
SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen allowed one run in six innings, Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday. Seattle extended its recent surge, winning its fifth straight series of longer than two games, and has won 11 of 15 overall. Flexen (7-3) continued his impressive first season in Seattle after spending last year pitching in South Korea. Pitching on four days' rest for the first time this year, Flexen struck out f
DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz delivered a two-out run-scoring single in the ninth on an afternoon Germán Márquez struck out 11 and was picked for his first All-Star team, helping the Colorado Rockies rally for a 3-2 win Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals. Díaz sent a 3-2 pitch from All-Star closer Alex Reyes (5-3) into left and Josh Fuentes, who had reached on a single, beat the throw home with a head-first dive. As the crowd cheered, Díaz was mobbed in the outfield by teammates as the Rockies won f