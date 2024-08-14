Cardinals vs. Reds Highlights
Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals take on Jeimer Candelario and the Reds on August 13, 2024
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he's never done this.
The Longhorns only have three scholarship running backs remaining.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
These five tight ends are extremely affordable to draft. Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri makes the case for each of them having huge sleeper potential.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and of course we have to start with the glamour position: The quarterbacks. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to breakdown every angle of the QB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the QB position this season. Del Don also offers up multiple spicy takes on the position you don't want to miss.
The Red Sox center fielder's use of an anti-gay slur serves as a reminder that the cause to which Billy Bean dedicated the last decade of his life remains unfinished.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was suspended two games for directing an anti-gay slur at a fan in the stands. The incident was picked up by mics during the NESN broadcast.
How are the Cowboys' big contracts being handled? What about Brandon Aiyuk's trade request? Have you seen the new kickoff rules in action? And why are the Raiders tugging on Superman's cape?
Of Team USA's 40 gold medals, 26 were won by women, who won more than half of USA's medals in an Olympics marked by historic gender parity.
Who will be the Group of Five's representative in the first 12-team playoff?
With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams this season, we figured we'd reveal our top 25 a little differently than usual. Here are our teams ranked 13-25.
The Paris Games produced countless stories of triumph, heartbreak, hope and perseverance.
It's the first time in Summer Games history there's been a tie for most golds.
Jennifer Valente's second gold medal of the week helped Team USA tie China in the gold medal race.
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
Marquise Brown was taken to a hospital in Florida on Saturday night after he landed awkwardly on his shoulder after making a catch in the first quarter.
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
The U.S. has won every gold medal in men's basketball since 2008.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.