Cardinals vs. Reds Highlights

Yahoo Sports

It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and of course we have to start with the glamour position: The quarterbacks. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to breakdown every angle of the QB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the QB position this season. Del Don also offers up multiple spicy takes on the position you don't want to miss.