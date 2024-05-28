Cardinals vs. Reds Highlights
Elly De La Cruz and the Red defeat Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals, 3-1
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.
Counsell grew up near Milwaukee and spent parts of 18 years with the organization in various roles. But fans weren't going to let him off the hook when he joined the rival Cubs.
Hall of Fame basketball legend and broadcaster Bill Walton has died at the age of 71.
MLB and the Prostate Cancer Foundation are raising awareness about the disease through the 29th annual Home Run Challenge.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.
Dončić has been dealing with an ailing knee throughout most of the playoffs.
Contreras' red-hot start to the season now includes destroying a popcorn bucket.
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save of the season on Saturday, as he continues to struggle pitching in the ninth inning.
The Birmingham-Southern baseball team will play in the Division III College World Series as the school itself is shutting down due to financial difficulties.
James is expected to be a second-round pick in June's NBA Draft.
Next up on the list: Walter Johnson.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
Ryan Garcia's month has gone off the rails.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
The Hall of Famer was joking. We think.
If teams like St. Louis and Toronto decide to pull the plug on this season, some big names could become available on the trade market this summer.
Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown filed for bankruptcy in federal court as he reportedly owes nearly $3 million to creditors. Brown made a reported $80 million during his 12-year career.