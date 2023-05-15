Cardinals vs. Red Sox Highlights
St. Louis smashed three homers en route to a 9-1 win
Summer-like temperatures are baking not only Alberta but also B.C. The province is being hit with a heat wave. A special weather statement is in place with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid-May, breaking records and sparking wildfires, flooding and heat-related illness. Catherine Urquhart reports.
If Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is let go after another premature playoff exit, who would be the best option to replace him?
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. “He's under observation at a local hospital,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Phillies' 7-4 win. “He's undergoing a litany of exams and tests. We'll know more in the morning.” Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the back right side of
Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 Saturday. The Blue Jays won their second straight over the Braves, handing Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season. The Braves had won six straight series away from home to start the year before coming north to Canada.
TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. With Toronto trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right, but Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled to left field off Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving
The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has died. Marianne Tombaugh died Saturday, according to Ellen Kershaw. The pitcher’s wife mentioned it during the dedication of a refurbished youth baseball field in Inglewood that his charity foundation supported.
After the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff run was halted by the Florida Panthers, the future of GM Kyle Dubas has come into question.
TORONTO — Danny Jansen’s walk-off two-run single to left field in the ninth inning gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 win and series sweep against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Down a run, the Blue Jays loaded the bases in the ninth inning. Jansen’s smash between third and short scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman. The Blue Jays (24-16) won for the 12th time in 15 home games in 2023, this time before a Mother's Day crowd of 40,895 at Rogers Centre. The Braves (25-15) smacked three homers
No one wants to see the Toronto Maple Leafs stick to the status quo after their playoff exit, but rash decisions could be as damaging as inaction.
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder posted a series of photos to his Instagram account after he and Warriors big man Draymond Green were in a Game 6 dust-up.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jason Day won his first PGA Tour event in five years Sunday, shooting 9-under 62 for a one-shot victory over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Day, winless in 105 starts since the 2018 Wells Fargo, took his first outright lead when he broke a tie at 20 under with hometown favourite Scottie Scheffler with a chip-in for birdie at the par-4 12th. It was the second-toughest hole of the week after being converted from a par-5 from the first two years the N
Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year. The victory was Johnson's second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.
McIlroy felt the break was necessary for his “mental and emotional wellbeing” after a taxing 12 months.
Michael Bisping doesn't want to hear anyone talking trash about Anthony Smith after UFC on ABC 4.
Monty Williams once led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. He won't get another chance to take them back.
Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg and the Weeknd want to be the next owner of the Ottawa Senators. Why?
The wife of Knicks star Julius Randle defended sharing a kiss with her husband after former NBA player Kenyon Martin took issue with it.
Tatum posted the highest point total in Game 7 in NBA history, outscoring MVP Joel Embiid by 36 points.
Kentucky Derby winner Mage headlines the projected field for the 2023 Preakness Stakes on May 20 at Pimlico for the second leg of the Triple Crown.
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly fought his emotions. John Tavares didn't want to think about tomorrow. Auston Matthews lamented an opportunity missed. Mitch Marner said the belief remains intact. The Maple Leafs' season ended in overtime Friday night. The difficult questions about what comes next have already started. Nick Cousins scored at 15:32 of overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers downed Toronto 3-2 to win the teams' second-round series 4-1. Cousins buried his second